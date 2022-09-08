MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,284 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 892,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,544,000 after buying an additional 59,501 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PEB opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.70%.

PEB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

