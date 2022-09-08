Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SiTime were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SiTime by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,549 shares in the company, valued at $96,839,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,549 shares in the company, valued at $96,839,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $32,750.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,070.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,480 shares of company stock worth $2,026,204 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average is $178.15. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.81. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $94.21 and a 52-week high of $341.77.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

