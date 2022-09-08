Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $261,000 Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,367 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZWS opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $38.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZWS. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

