Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $272,000 Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,514 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 38,384 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of HP stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

