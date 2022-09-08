Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $275,000 Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Balchem were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Balchem by 58.4% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Balchem

Balchem Stock Performance

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $134.35 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.99.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.