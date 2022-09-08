Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $277,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,406 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MP. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $17,758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 3,380.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 232,188 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $10,220,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $11,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 193,078 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

MP Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 133,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $4,792,523.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 133,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $4,792,523.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,786,592 shares of company stock worth $180,572,246. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 20.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

