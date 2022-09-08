Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Herc were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Herc by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $1,372,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Herc by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion bought 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $116.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.69. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.73.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.11). Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

