Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,544 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Semtech were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Semtech by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Semtech by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMTC. Oppenheimer downgraded Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Semtech to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Semtech stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

