Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 10,183 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BL. Bank of America downgraded BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.78.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $204,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

