Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 15,292 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,292 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.90.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,943,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,799. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

