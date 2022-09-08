Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 32,585 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,585 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Livent were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $229,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Livent by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 379,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 2.3% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 318,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. CICC Research started coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.39.

Livent stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $34.61.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

