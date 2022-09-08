Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,381 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

