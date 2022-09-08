Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,017 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 4.6 %

PK stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.09 and a beta of 1.94. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.