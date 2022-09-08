MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Trading Up 6.4%

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) was up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.35 and last traded at $112.35. Approximately 1,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 124,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Donn S. Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.37 per share, for a total transaction of $466,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,295,156.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donn S. Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.37 per share, with a total value of $466,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,295,156.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $693,922. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.