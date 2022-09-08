MiamiCoin Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (MIA)

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, MiamiCoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MiamiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. MiamiCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $12,572.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038408 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004383 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,373.53 or 0.99980189 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039287 BTC.
MiamiCoin Profile
MiamiCoin (CRYPTO:MIA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,725,699,999 coins. The official website for MiamiCoin is www.citycoins.co/miamicoin. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MiamiCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiamiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiamiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for MiamiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiamiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.