Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Michelmersh Brick Trading Down 0.0 %

Michelmersh Brick stock opened at GBX 88.98 ($1.08) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.08. The company has a market cap of £85.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,483.33. Michelmersh Brick has a 52-week low of GBX 84 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 146 ($1.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Tuesday.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

