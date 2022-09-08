Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Microchip Technology by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $65.03 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

