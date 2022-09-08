Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.