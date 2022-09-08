Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 7.9% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.95 and its 200-day moving average is $275.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

