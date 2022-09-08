Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.4% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $82,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $258.09 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.95 and a 200 day moving average of $275.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.