Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,245 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,994 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 8.0% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $101,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

