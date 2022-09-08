Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.62% from the stock’s current price.
Midwich Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:MIDW opened at GBX 532 ($6.43) on Tuesday. Midwich Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 440 ($5.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 839.20 ($10.14). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 548.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 579.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of £472.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,785.71.
