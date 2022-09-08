Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.62% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:MIDW opened at GBX 532 ($6.43) on Tuesday. Midwich Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 440 ($5.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 839.20 ($10.14). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 548.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 579.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of £472.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,785.71.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

