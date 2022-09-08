Midwich Group plc (MIDW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50 on October 26th

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Midwich Group Price Performance

Shares of MIDW stock opened at GBX 532 ($6.43) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 548.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 579.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £472.84 million and a PE ratio of 3,785.71. Midwich Group has a 52 week low of GBX 440 ($5.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 839.20 ($10.14).

Get Midwich Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Midwich Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on the stock.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.