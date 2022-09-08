MileVerse (MVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.79 Million

MileVerse (MVC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. MileVerse has a market cap of $16.79 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,846.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.18 or 0.06786146 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00868574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016152 BTC.
MileVerse Profile
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,971,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com.
