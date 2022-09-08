Mina (MINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $433.02 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $433.02 million and $11.63 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,348.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.57 or 0.09048676 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001736 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00873724 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017537 BTC.
Mina Coin Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 668,006,879 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Buying and Selling Mina
