MinePlex Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $144.03 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002627 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00493971 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00868533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022052 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,783,331 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

