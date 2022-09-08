Mineral Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,241.00 (MNR)

Mineral (MNR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Mineral coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mineral has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Mineral has a market cap of $3.87 million and $66,241.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mineral Coin Profile

MNR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mineral’s official website is www.mineralhub.org.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second.It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mineral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

