Mint Club Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $456,055.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mint Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

