Mithra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Shares Down 12.9%

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) was down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Mithra Pharmaceuticals from €41.00 ($41.84) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Mithra Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88.
Mithra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for estetrol-based oral hormone treatment.
