Mithril (MITH) Hits Market Cap of $24.02 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $24.02 million and $5.83 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.