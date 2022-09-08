Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CommScope were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CommScope by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,172,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,602,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after buying an additional 420,354 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $10,826,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CommScope by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 483,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

COMM opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,432.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

