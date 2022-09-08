Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Post were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 11.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Post to $109.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.
Post Trading Up 3.3 %
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.