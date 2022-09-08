Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Post were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 11.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Post to $109.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Post Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Post stock opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.60. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

