Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enstar Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ESGR opened at $194.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.64 and a 200-day moving average of $228.04. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $185.10 and a 52 week high of $286.89.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

