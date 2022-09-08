Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $198,000 Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 620,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 288,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

