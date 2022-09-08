Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,283,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $866,475. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

