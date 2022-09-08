Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $3,614,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $5,065,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 138,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,955,000 after purchasing an additional 122,344 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK opened at $14.68 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Mackay acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

