Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,900 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 172.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 4,425.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Under Armour Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE UAA opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.