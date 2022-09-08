Mixin (XIN) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Mixin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for $193.10 or 0.00996527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a market cap of $115.68 million and approximately $46,262.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038408 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004383 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,373.53 or 0.99980189 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039287 BTC.
Mixin Coin Profile
XIN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one.
Mixin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.