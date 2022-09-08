MixMarvel (MIX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.25 Million

MixMarvel (MIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $20.01 million and $8.25 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME.

MixMarvel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

