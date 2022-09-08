Mizuho Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $230.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho to $230.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $171.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.91. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of -229.28 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

