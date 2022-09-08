MobiFi (MoFi) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,760.00

MobiFi (MoFi) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One MobiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MobiFi has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. MobiFi has a market capitalization of $146,236.76 and approximately $11,760.00 worth of MobiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MobiFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.21 or 0.99850016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00038677 BTC.

MobiFi Coin Profile

MOFI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2021. MobiFi’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,932,696 coins. MobiFi’s official Twitter account is @mobi_fi. MobiFi’s official website is mobifi.io.

MobiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiFi is a financial orchestrator for Mobility as a Service (MaaS). It provides a transparent platform with a tokenized payment system to connect mobility service providers and users. Its DeFi bridge makes it possible to turn unused credit into a yield engine.The MoFi token uses Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, and it is the primary utility token to be used in exchange for SMiles, i.e., mobility services. When a user exchanges a MoFi token for SMiles, the MoFi will be burned. In this way, the MoFi token is deflationary, and over time, the total volume will be reduced. This mechanism of limited supply and ever reducing volume is intended to increase the value of the MoFi token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MobiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.