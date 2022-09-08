Modex Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MODEX)

Modex (MODEX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Modex has a market capitalization of $13.82 million and $1.07 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Modex has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One Modex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0943 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00065404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00071465 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005797 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00086042 BTC.

Modex (MODEX) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

