Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,605.00

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $39,605.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

