Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MC opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The business had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

