Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Lessened by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,889,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,682,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $346.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.57 and a 12 month high of $361.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

