MonaCoin (MONA) Price Tops $0.45

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002333 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $29.61 million and $51,379.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000833 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZoomCoin (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tianhe (TIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

