Monavale (MONA) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Monavale (MONA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $642.20 or 0.03334340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $180,641.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monavale has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Monavale

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monavale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

