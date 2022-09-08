Monero Classic Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $11,912.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018751 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

