Monero (XMR) Price Tops $151.58 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $151.58 or 0.00784592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.75 billion and $83.01 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,320.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.53 or 0.08449893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00190137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00025949 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00300907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00664176 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001245 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00275142 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,171,809 coins. Monero’s official website is getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.