Monero (XMR) Price Tops $151.58 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $151.58 or 0.00784592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.75 billion and $83.01 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,320.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.53 or 0.08449893 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00190137 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00025949 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00300907 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00664176 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001245 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00275142 BTC.
Monero Coin Profile
XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,171,809 coins. Monero’s official website is getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Monero
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
