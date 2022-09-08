MoneySwap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (MSWAP)

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. MoneySwap has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1.30 million worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoneySwap coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MoneySwap has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MoneySwap Profile

MoneySwap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,925,920 coins. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap. MoneySwap’s official website is www.moneyswap.io.

MoneySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap was created for the DeFi business by the GoMoney2 (GOM2) project team located at MOON LABS PTE.LTD in Singapore. GoMoney2 is a utility token used as a payment method in AnimalGo ecosystem. MoneySwap may be provided in the form of airdrops or rewards to holders in conjunction with GoMoney2 tokens. MoneySwap has deposit, reward, and swap pool functions.”

